Recap: Yellow Q2 Earnings

Shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 83.49% year over year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $1,313,000,000 up by 29.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,290,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Yellow hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ducvkyzd

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.20

Company's 52-week low was at $4.49

Price action over last quarter: down 14.75%

Company Profile

Yellow Corp is engaged in offering transportation services. It has a comprehensive less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. The company offers expertise in LTL shipments and flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. Its revenue is primarily derived from transporting LTL shipments in the United States and it also offers other services such as truckload services, customer-specific logistics solutions, and other services.