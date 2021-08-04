 Skip to main content

Booking Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 5:18pm   Comments
Shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 76.41% year over year to ($2.55), which missed the estimate of ($2.10).

Revenue of $2,160,000,000 up by 242.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,900,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Booking Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6zmdmh37

Price Action

52-week high: $2516.00

52-week low: $1589.00

Price action over last quarter: down 6.22%

Company Description

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

 

