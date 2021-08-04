Ping Identity Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 37.50% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $78,904,000 rose by 33.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $66,090,000.

Outlook

Ping Identity Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pingidentity.com%2F&eventid=3196306&sessionid=1&key=764F17A64A71647FD64DE5B9FA81558F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $37.80

Company's 52-week low was at $19.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.16%

Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp is a United States-based company engaged in the business of software. It enables secure access to any service, application or API from any device. Its Intelligent Identity Platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze the device, network, application and user behavior data to make authentication and security control decisions.