OptimizeRx: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 400.00% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $13,626,000 higher by 55.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,450,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

OptimizeRx hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1484054&tp_key=7eacf33079

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $63.98

Company's 52-week low was at $13.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.73%

Company Description

OptimizeRx Corp is engaged in the healthcare market in the United States. It provides digital health messaging via electronic health records, providing a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers and patients. The cloud-based solution support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and clinical information. Its products offering are Financial Messaging, Brand and Clinical Messaging, Brand Support, and Patient Engagement.