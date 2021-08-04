Recap: Personalis Q2 Earnings
Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) fell 1.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 17.24% year over year to ($0.34), which beat the estimate of ($0.39).
Revenue of $21,670,000 higher by 11.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,210,000.
Guidance
Personalis Sees Q3 Sales ~$22.2M Vs. $22.16M Est., FY21 Sales ~$85M Vs. $85.23M
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 04, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6cagse9c
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $53.46
52-week low: $17.09
Price action over last quarter: down 8.92%
Company Profile
Personalis Inc is a provider of advanced genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. It has one segment, sale of sequencing and data analysis services. Its products include ImmunoID NeXT, NeXT Liquid Biopsy, NeXT Dx Test, and other Pharma Research Solutions.
