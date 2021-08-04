 Skip to main content

Recap: Personalis Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 5:03pm   Comments
Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) fell 1.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.24% year over year to ($0.34), which beat the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $21,670,000 higher by 11.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,210,000.

Guidance

Personalis Sees Q3 Sales ~$22.2M Vs. $22.16M Est., FY21 Sales ~$85M Vs. $85.23M

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6cagse9c

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $53.46

52-week low: $17.09

Price action over last quarter: down 8.92%

Company Profile

Personalis Inc is a provider of advanced genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. It has one segment, sale of sequencing and data analysis services. Its products include ImmunoID NeXT, NeXT Liquid Biopsy, NeXT Dx Test, and other Pharma Research Solutions.

 

