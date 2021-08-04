NexTier Oilfield: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 48.65% year over year to ($0.19), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).
Revenue of $292,145,000 rose by 48.88% year over year, which missed the estimate of $292,580,000.
Guidance
NexTier Oilfield hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
NexTier Oilfield hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 04, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://investors.nextierofs.com/ir-event-calendar#future:2021:7
Price Action
52-week high: $5.84
52-week low: $1.58
Price action over last quarter: down 9.46%
Company Description
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc is a U.S. land oilfield focused service company. The company has a diverse set of well completion and production services across a variety of active and demanding basins. NexTier operates through two segments viz Completion Services which provides hydraulic fracturing; wireline and pump-down services; and completion support services. While the Well Construction and Intervention Services provides cementing and coiled tubing services.
