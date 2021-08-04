Recap: Allied Motion Q2 Earnings

Shares of Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 3.13% year over year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $101,537,000 up by 17.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $100,230,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $55.72

52-week low: $29.32

Price action over last quarter: down 11.08%

Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems. The firm primarily caters to the vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense and electronics and industrial, pumps and robotics sectors. It mainly operates and sells across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia. Its products are brushless servo and torque motors, coreless dc motors, integrated brushless motor drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives and motion controllers. The company has promoted and developed brands such as Agile systems, Computer optical products, Emoteq, Globe motors, Heldrive, Motor products etc.