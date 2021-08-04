Recap: Fleetcor Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 38.16% year over year to $3.15, which beat the estimate of $2.92.

Revenue of $667,381,000 higher by 27.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $632,170,000.

Outlook

FLEETCOR Sees FY21 Revs $2.74B-$2.79B Vs $2.66B Est

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sgiib57u

Technicals

52-week high: $295.36

52-week low: $214.88

Price action over last quarter: down 13.56%

Company Overview

Fleetcor Technologies Inc is a provider of specialised payment products. The company offers fleet cards, food cards, corporate lodging discount cards, and other specialised payment services. Fleetcor's systems enable its customers to manage and control their commercial payments and loyalty-card programmes. Customers include commercial fleet operators, major oil companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. Further, Fleetcor offers customised analysis solutions to its clients, offering business productivity tracking capabilities. North America is the largest geographic operating segment.