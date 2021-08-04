LHC Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.71% year over year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $1.55.

Revenue of $545,907,000 up by 12.02% year over year, which missed the estimate of $550,420,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $236.81

Company's 52-week low was at $170.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.77%

Company Profile

LHC Group Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, community-based services agencies, hospice agencies, and long-term acute care hospitals. The company's home health service locations offer a wide range of services, including skilled nursing, medically-oriented social services and physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Its hospices provide end-of-life care to patients with terminal illnesses through interdisciplinary teams of physicians, nurses, home health aides, counselors, and volunteers. Its other service segments are Home and community based, Facility-based, Hospice and Healthcare Innovations. The company derives most of its revenues from the Home health services.