Encore Capital Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 23.73% over the past year to $3.31, which beat the estimate of $2.07.

Revenue of $427,735,000 up by 0.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $373,920,000.

Guidance

Encore Capital Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Encore Capital Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/su6hbdzs

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $49.74

Company's 52-week low was at $29.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.71%

Company Description

Encore Capital Group Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. The company purchase portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value and manage them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery. Encore has only a reportable segment being portfolio purchasing and recovery.