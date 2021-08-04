 Skip to main content

EVO Payments: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 90.91% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $122,235,000 higher by 29.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $117,150,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $487,000,000 and $496,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.evopayments.com%2F&eventid=3193288&sessionid=1&key=0FC434BA7E1C8E231C6B335B9A1A1D45&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.99

Company's 52-week low was at $20.45

Price action over last quarter: down 3.81%

Company Overview

EVO Payments Inc provides payment processing services. The company offers payment transaction processing, fraud & loss prevention, cashback, accelerated funding, currency conversion, loyalty programs, and receivables management services. The firm operates its business through two segments: the Americas and Europe. It offers merchant acquiring solutions, including integrated solutions for retail transactions at physical business locations, as well as eCommerce and mobile transactions.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

