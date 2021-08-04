Horizon Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) moved higher by 9.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 305.00% year over year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $832,548,000 higher by 79.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $685,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Horizon Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nhju9u2h

Price Action

52-week high: $104.86

Company's 52-week low was at $60.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.98%

Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics PLC is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. The company has two reportable segments: orphan and rheumatology segment and the inflammation segment. It markets medicines in the areas of orphan diseases, rheumatology and inflammation division. The majority of revenue is generated in the United States.