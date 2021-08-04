Recap: CSW Industrials Q1 Earnings

Shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 80.25% over the past year to $1.46, which beat the estimate of $1.30.

Revenue of $161,266,000 higher by 77.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $137,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ebarxxes

Technicals

52-week high: $143.78

52-week low: $66.00

Price action over last quarter: down 4.18%

Company Description

CSW Industrials Inc is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across three segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The company's Industrial Products business consists of specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications such as rail car and locomotive, plumbing, commercial construction, oil and gas, mining. Most of the company revenue is generated from Industrial Products from US markets.