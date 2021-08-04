Lumber Liquidators: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 310.00% over the past year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $301,384,000 up by 30.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $299,570,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.llflooring.com%2F&eventid=3314872&sessionid=1&key=FCC82B8F2CEA5FCFD27ECE1F719EE150®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $35.10

Company's 52-week low was at $17.45

Price action over last quarter: down 19.96%

Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc is a United States-based specialty retailer of hardwood flooring in North America. The firm primarily operates across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, through its retail store operations segment. Its products include foreign and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient-vinyl, bamboo, and cork flooring. The company derives the majority of its revenue from laminate, vinyl, engineered vinyl plank, and porcelain tile, followed by Solid and Engineered Hardwood. The firm also offers a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools. It primarily targets do-it-yourself (DIY), do-it-for-me (DIFM), and commercial customers. Bellawood is a core brand of the company.