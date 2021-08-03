DaVita: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.38% year over year to $2.64, which beat the estimate of $2.18.

Revenue of $2,917,000,000 up by 1.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,870,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.80 and $9.40.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mf8cm7a3

Technicals

52-week high: $129.59

52-week low: $80.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.22%

Company Profile

DaVita is the largest provider of dialysis services in the United States, boasting market share that eclipses 35% when measured by both patients and clinics. The firm operates over 3,100 facilities worldwide, mostly in the U.S., and treats over 240,000 patients globally each year. Government payers dominate U.S. dialysis reimbursement. DaVita receives approximately 69% of U.S. sales at government ( primarily Medicare) reimbursement rates, with the remaining 31% coming from commercial insurers. However, while commercial insurers represented only about 10% of the U.S. patients treated, they represent nearly all of the profits generated by DaVita in the U.S. dialysis business.