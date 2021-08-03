Recap: Franchise Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 118.87% over the past year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $862,758,000 up by 68.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $795,890,000.

Guidance

Franchise Group Raises FY21 EPS Guidance From ~$3.35 To ~$3.45 Vs. $3.35 Est., Sales From $3.0B-$3.1B To At Least $3.05B Vs. $3.01B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kp8dyirx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $41.50

Company's 52-week low was at $21.50

Price action over last quarter: down 5.05%

Company Overview

Franchise Group Inc is a personal services company that provides retail federal and state income tax preparation services and related tax settlement products. The vast majority of these offices operate in the United States under the Liberty Tax Service and SiempreTax+ brand names. Liberty Tax also provides online do-it-yourself tax programs within the U.S. The company derives most of its revenue from franchise fees, royalties, and advertising fees related to its franchise locations. The sale of financial products and tax preparation service fees also contribute to sizable percentages of the company's total income. Liberty Tax also operates a smaller portfolio of wholly-owned company offices.