New Relic: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 266.67% year over year to ($0.25), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $180,484,000 higher by 11.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $172,030,000.

Guidance

New Relic Sees FY22 EPS $(0.52)-$(0.49) Vs. $(0.79) Est., Sales $730M-$735M Vs. $710.84M est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.newrelic.com%2F&eventid=3196546&sessionid=1&key=9F6B515E2DCA8B7E1D7DFBD1643EA027®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $81.10

Company's 52-week low was at $51.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.85%

Company Description

New Relic Inc is a provider of software analytics solutions for organizations to collect, store, and analyze massive amounts of software data in real-time. The firm's flagship New Relic Software Analytics Cloud is made up of a suite of products, a Big Data database, and an open platform. Its solutions include diagnostics, reporting and alerting, transaction monitoring, and performance monitoring capabilities. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings, typically for a year. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia-Pacific; and other regions.