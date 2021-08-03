Recap: Mercury Systems Q4 Earnings

Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1.39% over the past year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $250,842,000 up by 15.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $243,060,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.38 and $0.41.

Q1 revenue expected between $210,000,000 and $220,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.mrcy.com%2Fevents-presentations&eventid=3081996&sessionid=1&key=16BBE9199663E247C27AE35F8C1776B1®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $88.96

Company's 52-week low was at $52.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.00%

Company Overview

Mercury Systems Inc is a commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. The company envisions, creates and delivers secure open architecture solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all.