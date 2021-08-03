Denny's: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 172.00% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $106,165,000 rose by 164.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $98,120,000.

Outlook

Denny's Sees Q3 Adj. EBITDA $22M-$24M

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

Price Action

52-week high: $20.02

Company's 52-week low was at $8.24

Price action over last quarter: down 20.47%

Company Description

Denny's Corp is one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains based on the number of restaurants. It provides Pancakes, Appetizers & Soups, Sandwiches & Salads, Breakfast Melts, Omelettes, and others. The company generates its revenue from two sources: the sale of food & beverages and the collection of royalties & fees from restaurants.