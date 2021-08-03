Denny's: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 172.00% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.11.
Revenue of $106,165,000 rose by 164.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $98,120,000.
Outlook
Denny's Sees Q3 Adj. EBITDA $22M-$24M
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.dennys.com%2F&eventid=3192865&sessionid=1&key=EAB5784515125083AD47F95B827851AC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Price Action
52-week high: $20.02
Company's 52-week low was at $8.24
Price action over last quarter: down 20.47%
Company Description
Denny's Corp is one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains based on the number of restaurants. It provides Pancakes, Appetizers & Soups, Sandwiches & Salads, Breakfast Melts, Omelettes, and others. The company generates its revenue from two sources: the sale of food & beverages and the collection of royalties & fees from restaurants.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings