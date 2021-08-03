Recap: Container Store Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 212.50% over the past year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $245,315,000 up by 61.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $227,450,000.

Outlook

The Container Store Sees Q2 EPS ~$0.28 vs $0.28 Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.containerstore.com%2F&eventid=3192565&sessionid=1&key=083B7E8F99AB566163F66219900E70CB®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.31

52-week low: $3.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.00%

Company Profile

The Container Store Group Inc is a U.S. based specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions. It offers a collection of multifunctional and customizable storage and organization solutions. The company consists of two segments., The Container store segment which consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business, and The Elfa segment which involves designing and manufacturing of component-based shelving and drawer systems and made-to-measure sliding doors. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Container store segment. The company sells its products in the US and other countries.