Recap: Alteryx Q2 Earnings

Shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 500.00% over the past year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $120,070,000 rose by 24.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $113,040,000.

Looking Ahead

Alteryx Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $(0.26)-$(0.12) vs $(0.01) Estimate, Sales $520M-$530M vs $571.5M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=145420

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $181.08

52-week low: $73.32

Price action over last quarter: down 9.08%

Company Overview

Alteryx Inc is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations, and others. It serves Financial Services; Healthcare; Retail; Transportation and Logistics; Oil and Gas; Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology and other industries. The company generates its revenue from the sale of a subscription-based software platform.