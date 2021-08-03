Recap: Mantech Intl Q2 Earnings

Shares of Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 17.86% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $648,578,000 rose by 2.54% year over year, which missed the estimate of $664,320,000.

Guidance

ManTech Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $3.57-$3.68 vs $3.53 Estimate, Sales $2.65B-$2.75B vs $2.67B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6xii8e9f

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $101.35

Company's 52-week low was at $61.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.69%

Company Profile

Mantech International Corp provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, the intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies. The company provides full-spectrum cyber, encompassing defense, resilience, offense, analytics, and compliance. It offers professional and technical solutions, and support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, security policy development and implementation, lifecycle acquisition program security, anti-tamper, export compliance support, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training.