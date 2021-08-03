Recap: Theravance Biopharma Q2 Earnings

Shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.00% year over year to ($0.80), which beat the estimate of ($1.01).

Revenue of $12,914,000 decreased by 13.95% year over year, which missed the estimate of $15,410,000.

Looking Ahead

Theravance Biopharma hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ogncdq7i

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $22.74

Company's 52-week low was at $12.72

Price action over last quarter: down 30.35%

Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma is a diversified biotechnology company that creates medicines to treat serious illnesses. The company's research and development are concentrated primarily on four therapeutic areas-infectious disease, respiratory, gastrointestinal disease, and cardiovascular and renal disease. Its commercial infrastructure is focused primarily on the acute care setting. The company uses strategic collaboration with other industry players. Theravance generates the majority of its revenue in the U.S. and Europe, followed by Asia.