Deciphera Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 0.83% over the past year to ($1.21), which missed the estimate of ($1.15).

Revenue of $23,573,000 rose by 232.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $22,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yvuyf3o6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $68.40

52-week low: $30.37

Price action over last quarter: down 20.26%

Company Description

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and manufactures kinase-inhibiting drugs for the treatment of cancers and immunological diseases. It holds a diverse pipeline of drug candidates that includes three clinical-stage and two research-stage programs. Its lead drug candidate DCC-2618 is designed to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and Pdgfra kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. In addition, it is also developing two other clinical-stage drug candidates, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Geographically all the operations function through the region of the United States.