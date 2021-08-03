Green Brick Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 54.55% over the past year to $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $373,806,000 up by 60.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $334,660,000.

Outlook

Green Brick Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.03

52-week low: $13.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.12%

Company Description

Green Brick Partners Inc acquires and develops land, as well as providing land and construction financing to its controlled builders. The company is engaged in various aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, sales, and brand image creation. Its operating segment includes Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company generates maximum revenue from Builder operations Central segment. Builder operations Central represents operations of builders in Texas.