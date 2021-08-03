 Skip to main content

Paycom Software: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 4:21pm   Comments
Shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) rose after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 56.45% year over year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $242,146,000 up by 33.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $232,120,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.paycom.com%2F&eventid=3193619&sessionid=1&key=0BB67DECD93606BAF2AAE53EACF7B2C9&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $471.08

Company's 52-week low was at $257.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.23%

Company Description

Paycom Software is a fast-growing provider of cloud-based human capital management applications, serving over 26,500 small to midsize customers. The company's full suite is delivered via the web and includes features such as talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and HR management.

 

