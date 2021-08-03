Earnings Outlook For Allied Motion

Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. Here is Benzinga's look at Allied Motion's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Allied Motion earnings of $0.26 per share. Revenue will likely be around $100.23 million, according to the consensus estimate. Allied Motion EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.32. Revenue was $86.66 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 18.75%. Revenue would be up 15.66% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.26 0.28 0.05 EPS Actual 0.32 0.28 0.42 0.32 Revenue Estimate 93.42 M 87.94 M 89.96 M 80.74 M Revenue Actual 101.68 M 93.00 M 94.65 M 86.66 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Allied Motion were trading at $31.65 as of August 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Allied Motion is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.