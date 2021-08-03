Earnings Preview: Iamgold

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Iamgold management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.01 on revenue of $301.19 million. In the same quarter last year, Iamgold reported earnings per share of $0.04 on revenue of $284.60 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 75.0%. Revenue would be up 5.83% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.01 0.04 0.11 0.04 Revenue Estimate 301.19 M 301.19 M 301.19 M 301.19 M Revenue Actual 297.40 M 347.50 M 335.10 M 284.60 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Iamgold have declined 47.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Iamgold is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.