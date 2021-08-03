QuinStreet's Earnings Outlook

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. Here is Benzinga's look at QuinStreet's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, QuinStreet analysts model for earnings of $0.15 per share on sales of $142.62 million. In the same quarter last year, QuinStreet reported EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $116.96 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.14% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 21.94% from the year-ago period. QuinStreet's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.08 0.09 0.04 EPS Actual 0.20 0.13 0.16 0.14 Revenue Estimate 147.59 M 120.16 M 126.94 M 106.29 M Revenue Actual 153.05 M 134.97 M 139.27 M 116.96 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of QuinStreet are up 46.95%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. QuinStreet is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.