Sarepta Therapeutics's Earnings: A Preview

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $-1.29 and sales around $162.64 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported a loss of $1.51 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $137.36 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 14.57%. Sales would be up 18.4% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -1.78 -1.77 -1.71 -1.72 EPS Actual -1.54 -1.84 -1.42 -1.51 Revenue Estimate 143.33 M 146.29 M 137.43 M 118.78 M Revenue Actual 146.93 M 145.14 M 143.92 M 137.36 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics were trading at $68.59 as of August 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sarepta Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.