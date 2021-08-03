Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, August 04, Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:SCU) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock earnings of $0.49 per share. Revenue will likely be around $102.11 million, according to the consensus estimate. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock reported a per-share profit of $0.48 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $97.11 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 2.08%. Revenue would be up 5.15% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 2.11 0.28 -0.39 EPS Actual 0.62 6.10 0.56 0.48 Revenue Estimate 94.62 M 398.63 M 85.08 M 79.59 M Revenue Actual 118.45 M 599.66 M 107.34 M 97.11 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock were trading at $23.33 as of August 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.