 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Discovery Beats On Q2 Earnings Backed By Strong Advertising Revenue, Key Market Recovery
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 8:45am   Comments
Share:
Discovery Beats On Q2 Earnings Backed By Strong Advertising Revenue, Key Market Recovery
  • Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCAreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to $3.06 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.97 billion.
  • It ended Q2 with 17 million Direct-to-Consumer Subscribers and generated nearly $400 million of Next Generation Revenues, up 130% Y/Y.
  • Advertising revenue increased 12% Y/Y to $1.12 billion due to higher pricing, the continued monetization of content offerings on its next-generation platforms, and higher inventory.
  • Revenue from Distribution grew 12% Y/Y to $828 million, driven by the Jan. 2021 launch of discovery+ and increased contractual affiliate rates. Other revenue rose 30% Y/Y to $26 million.
  • Subscribers to its fully distributed linear networks were 3% lower Y/Y. Total linear portfolio subscribers were 7% lower Y/Y.
  • Total U.S. Networks revenues increased 12% Y/Y to $1.97 billion. Total International Networks revenues increased 40% Y/Y to $1.09 billion.
  • Adjusted OIBDA margin contracted 787 bps to 36.5%.
  • EPS of $1.01 beat the analyst consensus of $0.85.
  • Discovery generated $834 million in operating cash flow, $757 million in free cash flow and held $2.83 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Advertising revenue increased in every region globally and accelerated throughout the quarter, particularly in the International segment as revenue increased 70%, CEO David Zaslav stated. 
  • The first Summer Olympic Games have thus far been a success, supporting healthy viewing and subscriptions across both linear and streaming platforms, added Zaslav.
  • Price action: DISCA shares traded higher by 0.79% at $29.32 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISCA + DISCB)

Earnings Preview: Discovery
Understanding Discovery's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Discovery's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Discovery's Unusual Options Activity
How To Watch The Tokyo Olympics: Opening Ceremony, Gymnastics, Swimming And More
8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com