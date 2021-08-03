Evoqua Water Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 45.00% over the past year to $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $369,681,000 up by 6.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $364,920,000.

Outlook

Evoqua Water Technologies reaffirmed FY21 sales guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.47 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Faqua.evoqua.com%2F&eventid=3263537&sessionid=1&key=A1D2C9E28DCC4941E026A5C73992C527®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $34.05

Company's 52-week low was at $18.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.57%

Company Description

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp is a provider of critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems, and technologies to support its customers' full water lifecycle needs. The company operates two segments namely Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions that selectively utilize its portfolio of water treatment technologies to satisfy customers' water needs. It engages directly with end users. Applied Product Technologies is focused on developing product platforms to be sold primarily through third-party channels. The company generates maximum revenue from the Integrated Solutions and Services segment.