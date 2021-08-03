Recap: CECO Environmental Q2 Earnings

Shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) rose 4.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 35.71% year over year to $0.09, which were in line with the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $78,680,000 up by 4.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $76,340,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1826/41926

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.47

Company's 52-week low was at $5.95

Price action over last quarter: down 2.10%

Company Overview

CECO Environmental Corp serves the energy, industrial and other niche markets. The company operates through Energy Solutions segment which serves the energy market, by offering efficient solutions and technologies to keep the world clean and safe. Industrial Solutions segment Serves the industrial pollution control market by offerings solutions of air pollution control technologies that enable its customers to reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy consumption, minimize waste and meet compliance targets for toxic emissions, fumes, and industrial odors. Fluid Handling Solutions segment offers pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations.