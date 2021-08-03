R1 RCM: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $353,400,000 higher by 12.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $343,420,000.

Looking Ahead

R1 RCM sees FY21 sales of $1.46 billion-$1.48 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.r1rcm.com%2F&eventid=3196593&sessionid=1&key=8AD0A23E146B5EF468DE9100460A4FEA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $31.28

52-week low: $13.48

Price action over last quarter: down 12.41%

Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc helps U.S. hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers to more efficiently manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance, and benefits verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation and collections. The company's core offering consists of comprehensive, integrated technology and revenue cycle management services. The majority of the revenue comes from the operating fees received.