Recap: Willis Towers Watson Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 47.78% year over year to $2.66, which beat the estimate of $2.00.

Revenue of $2,286,000,000 rose by 8.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,210,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Willis Towers Watson hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o3d6us27

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $271.87

52-week low: $179.31

Price action over last quarter: down 21.21%

Company Profile

In January 2016, Towers Watson and Willis Group merged to form Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, insurance brokerage, and solutions company. The company operates in four business segments: corporate risk and brokerage; benefits delivery and administration; human capital and benefits; and investment, risk, and reinsurance. The firm operates under the Willis brand for risk and insurance solutions, while it markets under the Towers Watson brand for consulting services in the areas of employee benefits, exchange solutions, and benefit outsourcing.

 

