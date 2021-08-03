Westlake Chemical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3572.73% over the past year to $4.04, which beat the estimate of $3.34.

Revenue of $2,859,000,000 higher by 67.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,690,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Westlake Chemical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Westlake Chemical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ri2i4625

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $106.47

Company's 52-week low was at $53.25

Price action over last quarter: down 19.63%

Company Overview

Westlake Chemical Corp is a vertically integrated manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. Its products are used for flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction and others. The company operates in the business segments of Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer and various ethylene co-products. The Vinyl segment manufactures and markets polyvinyl chloride, vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride, chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and ethylene. It sells products across the United States and around the world, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.