Equitrans Midstream: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:26am   Comments
Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) decreased 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 40.91% year over year to $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $348,295,000 higher by 2.26% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $358,490,000.

Outlook

Equitrans Midstream hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Equitrans Midstream hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&eventid=3193245&sessionid=1&key=3057CA2163E83B8A6E91BDBE76763864&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.66

Company's 52-week low was at $6.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.00%

Company Description

Equitrans acquired EQM Midstream in mid-2020, consolidating the midstream family. Equitrans now own EQM assets directly versus just unit ownership. EQM Midstream provides gathering, transmission, and water services to primarily Appalachian producers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

 

