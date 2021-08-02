 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Continental Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 5:31pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 228.17% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $1,235,000,000 up by 603.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,080,000,000.

Guidance

Continental Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Continental Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $40.41

52-week low: $11.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.43%

Company Description

Continental Resources is a U.S. oil and gas producer targeting in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and the Scoop/Stack plays in Oklahoma. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proven reserves of 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 300 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, at a ratio of 54% oil and 46% natural gas and NGLs.

 

Related Articles (CLR)

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Continental Resources
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Continental Resources
Where Continental Resources Stands With Analysts
What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Continental Resources
Where Continental Resources Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings