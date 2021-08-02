Continental Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 228.17% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $1,235,000,000 up by 603.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,080,000,000.

Guidance

Continental Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Continental Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $40.41

52-week low: $11.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.43%

Company Description

Continental Resources is a U.S. oil and gas producer targeting in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and the Scoop/Stack plays in Oklahoma. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proven reserves of 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 300 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, at a ratio of 54% oil and 46% natural gas and NGLs.