Pioneer Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 193.41% year over year to $2.55, which missed the estimate of $2.61.

Revenue of $2,682,000,000 up by 347.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,150,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $175.37

52-week low: $76.58

Price action over last quarter: down 13.38%

Company Profile

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on the Permian Basin in Texas. At year-end 2020, Pioneer's proven reserves were 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent with net production for the year of 367 mboe per day. Oil and natural gas liquids represented 81% of production.