ZoomInfo Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 5:22pm   Comments
Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) moved higher by 11.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $174,000,000 up by 56.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $162,340,000.

Looking Ahead

ZoomInfo Raises FY21 Guidance: Adj. EPS From $0.49-$0.50 To $0.50-$0.51 vs $0.50 Estimate, Sales From $670M-$676M To $703M-$707M vs $676.5M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x5sb2gkc

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $60.28

52-week low: $30.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.30%

Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.

 

