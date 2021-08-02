Recap: Addus HomeCare Q2 Earnings

Shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 23.29% over the past year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $217,893,000 higher by 18.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $216,830,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $129.00

52-week low: $80.32

Price action over last quarter: down 13.88%

Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp is engaged in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal care segment is a key revenue driver, provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. The Hospice segment provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill and their families. Its Home health segment provides services that are primarily medical in nature to those individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery.