A Preview Of NCR's Earnings

On Tuesday, August 03, NCR (NYSE:NCR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, NCR analysts model for earnings of $0.62 per share on sales of $1.61 billion. NCR earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.27 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.48 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 129.63% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 8.49% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.62 0.39 0.21 EPS Actual 0.51 0.59 0.54 0.27 Revenue Estimate 1.54 B 1.62 B 1.55 B 1.43 B Revenue Actual 1.54 B 1.63 B 1.59 B 1.48 B

Stock Performance

Shares of NCR were trading at $44.4 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 142.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. NCR is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.