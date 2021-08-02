Alteryx Earnings Preview

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 03. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Alteryx's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Alteryx's per-share loss will be near $0.25 on sales of $113.04 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Alteryx reported EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $96.23 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 1350.0%. Sales would be up 17.46% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.23 0.31 0.14 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.08 0.62 0.39 0.02 Revenue Estimate 106.11 M 152.69 M 119.73 M 94.11 M Revenue Actual 118.76 M 160.53 M 129.72 M 96.23 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Alteryx were trading at $77.4 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Alteryx is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.