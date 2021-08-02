SunPower's Earnings Outlook

On Tuesday, August 03, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

SunPower EPS will likely be near $0.04 while revenue will be around $327.31 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, SunPower announced EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $352.91 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 118.18% increase for the company. Revenue would have fallen 7.26% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.07 -0.05 -0.39 EPS Actual 0.05 0.14 -0.04 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 305.14 M 355.84 M 235.64 M 310.05 M Revenue Actual 306.40 M 341.81 M 274.81 M 352.91 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of SunPower are up 236.27%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SunPower is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.