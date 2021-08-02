Recap: Sterling Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) decreased 7.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 28.57% over the past year to $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $23,329,000 decreased by 17.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $23,170,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stl/mediaframe/45637/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.95

52-week low: $2.89

Price action over last quarter: down 8.26%

Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. Its primary business is the operation of wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank, through which it offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. The products and services offered by the bank include saving and current account, demand and term deposits, payment cards, trade finance, fund transfer, treasury and cash management. It provides services such as construction loans, residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial lines of credit and other consumer loans.