DSP Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $35,807,000 up by 26.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $35,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

DSP Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/moibqavw

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.02

52-week low: $12.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.69%

Company Description

DSP Group Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, delivering system solutions that combine semiconductors and software with reference designs. It provides a broad portfolio of wireless chipsets integrating DECT, Wi-Fi, PSTN, and VoIP technologies with state-of-the-art application processors. It also enables converged voice and data connectivity across diverse and enterprise consumer products, from cordless and VoIP phones to home gateways and connected multimedia screens. The company operates in three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The majority of the revenue is generated from the sale of wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, and others.