Earnings Preview For American Water Works Co

American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, August 02.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see American Water Works Co reporting earnings of $1.09 per share on sales of $1.01 billion. American Water Works Co EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.97. Revenue was $931.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 12.37% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 8.49% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.8 1.38 0.96 EPS Actual 0.73 0.8 1.46 0.97 Revenue Estimate 850.71 M 975.00 M 1.11 B 940.54 M Revenue Actual 888.00 M 923.00 M 1.08 B 931.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works Co were trading at $170.73 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. American Water Works Co is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.