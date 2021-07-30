Williams Companies Earnings Preview

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, August 02. Here is Benzinga's look at Williams Companies's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Williams Companies EPS is expected to be around $0.28, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.96 billion. Williams Companies reported a profit of $0.25 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.78 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 12.0%. Revenue would be have grown 10.05% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.31 0.27 0.24 EPS Actual 0.35 0.31 0.27 0.25 Revenue Estimate 1.97 B 1.87 B 1.75 B 1.79 B Revenue Actual 2.61 B 2.09 B 1.93 B 1.78 B

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Williams Companies are up 29.36%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Williams Companies is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.