Recap: American Axle & Manufacturing Q2 Earnings

Shares of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) decreased 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 116.20% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $1,283,000,000 higher by 148.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,190,000,000.

Guidance

American Axle narrowed FY21 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $850 million-$925 million to $875 million-$925 million. The company sees sales of $5.3 billion-$5.5 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.aam.com/investors/events-presentations/events/2021/07/30/default-calendar/aam-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.05

Company's 52-week low was at $4.82

Price action over last quarter: down 6.09%

Company Profile

American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc is engaged in manufacturing, engineering, designing and validation of driveline systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio consist of vehicle architectures, driveline systems, drivetrain systems, powertrain components, chassis system components, and metal formed products. The Company generates majority of its revenue from the United States.